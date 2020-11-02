The Republican Party’s rural support and Georgia’s growing, and diversified pool of voters have turned the state into a key player in the 2020 General Election.
In the final weeks leading into Election Day both President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden stumped their way through the Peach State in hopes of securing votes. In recent weeks, polls have pitted Trump and Biden against each other anywhere between six to eight points, or one percent, of separation in votes; making Georgia a swing state despite its historically blue voting past.
Trump vied for votes across the state’s suburban neighborhoods touting that he would keep low-income housing out of the upper middle-class’s communities and that he would restore order in Democratic-ran cites where civil unrest has become a reoccurring theme throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden however has largely appealed to his supporters through promises of maintaining affordable healthcare for all saving the soul of the nation through unity.
Still, not a single poll indicates that either can release a sigh of relief in a state where the playing field is even.
“Georgians seem locked in and equally divided when it comes to their choice for president. With all that has occurred in the last month – debates, the President in the hospital, the pandemic and the economy – this race hasn’t moved a single point,” said Don Levy, Director of the Siena College Research Institute. “Democrats remain committed to Biden, Republicans remain committed to Trump and independents are tilting a little in Biden’s direction.” A New York Times/Sienna College battleground poll indicated both candidates respectively sharing 45 percent of votes. Elsewhere polls showed Trump and Biden sharing 49 percent of votes the Friday before Election Day.
A Monmouth University poll, released October 28, showed 50 percent of Georgia voters support Biden, 45 percent Trump, 2 percent planned to vote for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and the remaining 2 percent were undecided.
In 2016 Trump won Georgia over the Democratic contender Hilary Clinton with a five-point lead. During the 2018 midterm then gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp rallied support from the state’s most rural communities. Kemp’s Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams lost by less than 55,000 votes.
In 2020, Georgia’s tossup status is largely due to candidates appealing to their bases – both rural and suburban – but securing a win only works for the candidate who successfully turns support into votes. Georgia’s college educated population and influx of new residents both contributed to record-breaking turnout to polls October 5 – 30. In fact, the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Georgians surpassed 3.8 million ballots cast before November 3.
On the last day of the state’s early voting period, Rasmussen Reports’ daily White House Watch survey indicated Biden had 49 percent of voters support while Trump secured 46 percent.
“The race has been tightening since early in the month and has been neck-and-neck this week,” stated the Rasmussen Reports. “Trump earns 79% support among Republicans. Biden has 78% of the Democrat vote and a three-point lead among voters not affiliated with either major party,” it continued.
But the state is not just a battleground for the presidency, the special election Senate race and the U.S. Senate race have grown contentious between Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler and conservative Representative Doug Collins, though they are but two of 20 candidates on the ballot.
Quietly, polls indicate democratic candidate for the special election Raphael Warnock will be on the ballot for a January 5 runoff against Loeffler. Loeffler, who was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp in January 2019, and her opponents are looking to fill Republican Senator Johnny Isakson’s seat.
The once heavily favored Republican party has seen Democrats gain more support across the state in recent elections. Even so, the Senate races remain a complete tossup.
Democrat Jon Ossoff and incumbent Senator David Perdue are neck and neck. Ossoff, who narrowly lost to Karen Handel for the 6th Congressional District seat in 2017, is hoping to secure 50 percent of the vote over Perdue who has been in office since 2015. An Emerson College survey places Perdue at 47 percent of the vote and Ossoff 46 percent.
Currently, the US Senate is made up of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents. If Democrats secure Senate seats in Georgia, it will be a first wave of blue since 1998.
