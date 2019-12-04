ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) is asking the public to weigh in on the list for spending $33 billion of Georgians' tax dollars for mobility.
Driving in Atlanta comes with big dollars, big headaches, and big plans that will span six years. The list is already full of projects chosen by elected leaders, but once more the regional planning group wants to hear from citizens before its final vote in February.
The ARC says six of the worst intersections, commonly referred to as bottlenecks, in the region are already on the list. The include:
I-285 North at Ga. 400 in Fulton Co.
I-285 West at I-20 West in Fulton Co.
I-285 East and I-20 East in DeKalb Co.
I-85 North at North Druid Hills Road in DeKalb Co.
I-85 North at McGinnis Ferry Road in Gwinnett Co., which is a new interchange
I-20 East at SR 20/138 in Rockdale Co.
Before you think this list is Santa Claus offering shiny new ways to get around, recall that most of the money, 60 percent, will go to maintenance like bridges or the mayhem at 285 and Ga-400.
Nobody can accuse maintenance of being sexy, but ARC leaders remind citizens it's critical to maintain what mobility currently exists. Also, don't forget the two-million more people expected to move to Metro Atlanta in the next decades.
Click here to view a map showing projects on the list.
Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb each have transit projects with 15-20 miles of new routes.
John Orr, transportation leader with the ARC, tells CBS46 it's part of the regional planning job.
"That's one of the roles of the ARC, to convene everyone, get a plan for everyone over the 20 county regions," said Orr.
Of course the ARC doesn't build anything, Marta and G-DOT are the biggest constructors. The boards of those two public agencies make the final decisions, however, if a project is not on the ARC planning list, it's unlikely to see the first shovel of dirt turn.
