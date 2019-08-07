PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A registered sex offender was arrested by deputies in Pickens County following reports he had inappropriate sexual contact with minors.
Jeremy Lee Remlinger was arrested on August 5 at his business located near the intersection of Georgia Highway 53 East and Camp Road.
Remlinger is charged with: rape, statutory rape, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery, solicitation of sodomy, false imprisonment, and computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation.
According to deputies, Remlinger was indicted on prior charges in 2006 that required he register as a sex offender.
