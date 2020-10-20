COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Cobb Parks presents this creative virtual scavenger hunt adventure that will test the limits of your ability to be artistic, musical, spooky and more.
Deadline for registration is Oct. 20. Teams announced Oct. 22. List goes live Oct. 23. An email with complete rules and guidelines of how to submit items will be sent out with the team announcements.
Click here for more information and how to register!
