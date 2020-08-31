ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Registration for the 2020 Virtual Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race is open now through Nov. 1, or until event reaches full capacity.
This is the first time in its history, the 6.2-mile race will be held virtually.
Runners and walkers will design their own course – and complete the race between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
The Atlanta Track Club decided against the traditional in-person run due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The race marked its 50th anniversary last year.
The race is normally held on July 4, but was pushed to Thanksgiving Day, November 26.
The track club has created an app to help participants track their times.
Registration is $42 for non-members, and $38 for Atlanta Track Club members. Full capacity for the 10K is capped at 60,000 participants.
To register, click here.
