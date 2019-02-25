COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A piece of the Big Easy has made its way to Cobb County for the Marietta Mardi Gras Run this Saturday.
Participants have until Feb. 28 to register online for the 5K walk/run taking place at Marietta Square. This is the 10th year Junior League of Cobb-Marietta has hosted the event to raise funds for children and families throughout the county.
In-person registration will be allowed on race day, March 2.
"The Run is a fun, spirited way to give back to our community," said Lindsey Bailey, president of the Cobb-Marietta chapter.
Participants will receive the 10th anniversary t-shirt while supplies last, and the first 500 registrants will receive a custom finisher medal. The race also serves as a qualifier for the 2019 Peachtree Road Race.
Participant awards and prizes will be handed out as stated: male and female open and masters winners, top three finishers in each age group, best costume, biggest team, most team spirit and most youth team spirit.
To register online, visit www.mariettamardigrasrun.com.
