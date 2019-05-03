DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Employees at a Douglasville daycare were stumped when a woman dropped off a child they had never seen before on Friday morning.
As it turns out the toddler was dropped off at the wrong daycare. Making matters worse, no one had a clue as to who who the girl or the woman was. So, they contacted police who did the most logical thing possible -- post the child on Facebook in hopes that someone would recognize her.
And someone did.
Less than three hours after the toddler was dropped off, Douglas Police were able to identify her and the relative. Investigators said there was a mix up in which daycare the toddler was to be dropped off at, therefore the relative will not face any charges.
Though the day may have gotten off to a hectic start, the child is said to be reunited with her family unharmed.
