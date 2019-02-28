ATLANTA (CBS46) -- More than a month into the legislative session, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (SB 221) or RFRA has been re-introduced by Republican Senator Marty Harbin (R-District 16) from Tyrone.
He says the bill mirrors the federal RFRA bill, passed by Congress in 1993. It protects religious groups and organizations from going against their faith-based beliefs.’
“There’s not been any case law against discrimination,” Harbin said. “I’ve kept it as strict as I can to the federal law because that’s what we’ve been looking at and I left it there to try to keep it simple,” he added.
Georgia Equality Director Jeff Graham says he is disappointed the bill has come up again.
“Unfortunately, we are going to have another debate around creating a license to discriminate under the guise of religious liberty,” Graham said. “It does open the door for people to say that they do not want to follow non-discrimination policies and non-discrimination laws.”
Thursday morning, lawmakers honored Arthur Blank for hosting the Super Bowl and Atlanta United for the winning the MLS Cup. Opponents claim the bill will hurt Georgia’s chances for hosting major sporting events in the future.
“The human rights watch, a national organization, will be actually creating a human rights score cards on each city that is in the running to host the world cup,” Graham said. “They have made a statement already that anti-LBGT legislation such as RFRA could be used to take Georgia out of the running to host the world cup in 2026,” he went on.
“I don’t think that’s the issue,” Harbin said. “I think it’s one of the excuses. I think people want to come to Georgia.”
Harbin said he would not make efforts to add civil rights protections to the bill.
“I would rather keep it in its purest form as is and just deal with the federal level only,” Harbin said. “I think that’s the way to handle it.”
Harbin and his colleagues are up against the clock to get the bill passed. Crossover Day is March 7th. It has to have passed the Senate and moved to the House by that day.
