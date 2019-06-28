BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- A multi-year investigation into remains that were found on the side of an interstate ended Friday.
Gwinnett County Police said the remains on I-985 in July 2016 belonged to 29-year-old Jessica Ashley Manchini.
Police said the remains were identified through a tag from a suitcase that had faded ink no longer visible to the human eye. The tag revealed a partial name and address that led police to Machini.
The missing woman was originally from Pennsylvania, but lived the last few years of her life in Gwinnett County. She was originally reported missing in December 2014.
Police said dental and medical records confirmed the remains belonged to Manchini. According to GCPD, how she was killed is still under investigation.
If you have any information about the case, call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.