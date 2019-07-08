CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said on Monday it has accounted for the remains of a Georgia soldier killed in World War II.
Hulett A. Thompson of Carrollton served as an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 5307th Combat Unit (Provisional), also referred to as Task Force Galahad, or Merrill's Marauders, in the China-Burma-India region.
In June 1944, Thompson's unit fought in the siege of Myitkyina, Burma. He was reportedly killed in action and his remains could not be recovered following the battle.
In January 1948, Thompson’s remains were declared non-recoverable.
According to the DPAA, the remains of servicemen killed during the battle were buried in at least eight temporary cemeteries and numerous isolated burial locations.
Thompson’s remains, designated Unknown X-386, Kalaikunda at the time, were disinterred and transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, in June 1949.
The remains were again disinterred in July 2018, and scientists were able to identify them through dental records, anthropological analysis and DNA.
Thompson will be buried in his hometown on Nov. 30, 2019.
More than 400,000 Americans died during World War II, with 72,698 still unaccounted for.
