ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Monday marks the three-year anniversary of the fire that brought down a large section of I-85 in Atlanta, closing the highway and crippling traffic for weeks.
It all happened on March 30, 2017 near the intersection of Georgia 400. No one was injured in the fire but traffic was so bad, drivers abandoned their vehicles and left them on the roadway, opting to walk to nearby areas.
It took six weeks for crews to rebuild and reopen the collapsed portion of I-85, long ahead of schedule. The highway fully reopened on May 12 of that year.
Basil Eleby was accused of starting the fire. He later graduated from a transition program and was able to avoid charges.
BREAKING RAW VIDEO: Part of I-85 collapses during major fire in Atlanta. WATCH LIVE COVERAGE >> https://t.co/Wh6S6CHyYl pic.twitter.com/eY5KJKDRhj— CBS46 (@cbs46) March 30, 2017
