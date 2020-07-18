Remembering John Lewis and his involvement in the Atlanta Black-Jewish Coalition

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Congressman John Lewis was not only a pioneer when it came to breaking down racial barriers, but he stood up for the injustice of all communities, including the Jewish community, even helping create a coalition that still exists today.
“Congressman Lewis was connected to the Jewish community over decades, in his story he talks about growing up in Alabama, and hearing anti-Semitic remarks in his community, and sort of questioning that,” said Dov Wilker, the Regional Director for American Jewish Committee’s Atlanta Office.
Georgia Congressman and Civil Rights icon, John Lewis, is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six Civil Rights activists. He passed away at the age of 80 from pancreatic cancer.
Jewish and Black people worked together to end the injustice of the Jim Crow south.
Lewis marched with members of the Jewish community and helped establish the Atlanta Black-Jewish Coalition.
“They decided that black-Jewish relations was an important part of bringing our community together,” Wilker added.
In 1982, concerned members from Atlanta's Black and Jewish communities came together to campaign for the renewal of the Voting Rights Act.
The partnership and bond between the two communities is still thriving today.
“His vocal condemnation of anti-Semitism, his incredible support of the Soviet Jewry Movement, his steadfast support for the state of Israel, John Lewis is a moral compass of our time, and it’s a huge loss, not just to the Black community, not just the American people, but also the Jewish community,” Wilker said.
With racism and anti-Semitism on the rise, Lewis’s legacy reminds us that we need to lend our voices whenever any group is facing discrimination.
“Congressman Lewis’s legacy and dedication, I think, will be another call to our partners in all other communities, that discrimination against one group, is discrimination against all,” added Wilker.
And while his death is a huge loss – perhaps his fight for equality and justice, bringing all people together, will live on.
“I think all communities will benefit from his vocal leadership in support of others,” said Wilker.
