Remembering Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, ‘dean’ of civil rights movement dies at 98

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Even in his nineties, Rev. Joseph Echols Lowery's dedication to civil and human rights never faded.
In 2013, at 91 years old, Lowery fired up the crowd at the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, and said “We ain’t going back, we've come too far, marched too long, prayed too hard.”
Affectionately hailed the “dean” of the Civil Rights Movement, Lowery played an instrumental role in pivotal moments of our nation's history from helping lay the groundwork for the Civil Rights Movement to delivering the benediction at the inauguration of the country's first black President.
Lowery died at 98 – peacefully at his home – surrounded by his three daughters.
“He should be welcomed in heaven,” said former UN Ambassador and civil rights activist Andrew Young.
Young spoke to CBS46 about his 60-year friendship with Lowery, who he marched and fought alongside.
“He tried to be the voice of the poor and he tried to lift up the concerns of the needy. Black, white, gay, straight, poor. But mostly poor, because it was the poor that were not getting a fair share and were being gerrymandered and their votes suppressed,” said Young. “And he was the voice of those people.”
A life-long crusader
Lowery was born in Huntsville, Ala., Oct. 6, 1921 to storeowner Leroy Lowery, and Dora Lowery, a part-time schoolteacher.
At just 12-years-old, Lowery experienced firsthand the brutalities of the Jim Crow South when he was reportedly beaten by a white police officer after accidentally bumping into him.
That incident influenced his life-long crusade for civil rights which began in the early 1950s.
Lowery organized protests aimed at de-segregating city buses in Mobile, Ala.
Alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Lowery co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which became the backbone of the movement and advocated for non-violence.
Lowery would go on to serve as chairman, vice president and president of the SCLC, a role he served for 20 years.
His Evelyn died in 2013. The couple was married for 67 years and is survived by their three daughters.
In 1965, he walked along with King across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., when activists were attacked by police. The violent confrontation prompted the passage of the voting rights act.
Young said he showed unflinching courage in helping shape a new South.
“He has been in situations in Alabama where they shot through the back of his car. And he has put himself deliberately in harm’s way just wanting to ride at the front of the bus,” Young said.
Behind the pulpit
An ordained minister, Lowery became pastor of the Cascade Methodist United Church in the mid-80s.
Cascade’s senior pastor, Dr. Kevin Murriel, considered Lowery a mentor and confident. He baptized both his wife and daughter.
“He cared about people, he cared about social justice. He wanted to see the world a better place,” he said.
Murriel said, Lowery was a dynamic preacher, with a style unmatched.
“He lived the word by his actions and so he will be truly missed,” said Murriel. “Dr. Lowery could take any scripture that he ever preached and make it relevant to where you were in the current context of your life. But always tied it to what was happening in our culture.”
Never one to shy away from calling things as he saw them, Lowery remained vocal on the big issues facing this country and Atlanta.
He campaigned against South Africa's apartheid, gun violence in America, and continuously urged African Americans to vote.
Recognized for his legacy and contributions
In 2001, Clark Atlanta University established the Joseph and Evelyne Lowery Institute for Justice and Human Rights.
He received numerous awards including, the NAACP's ‘Dean of the Civil Rights Movement and Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center Peace Award.
Introducing a legacy to a new generation
In 2009, a new generation was introduced to lowery when he gave the prayer at President Barack Obama's inauguration.
That same year, Obama awarded him the presidential medal of freedom.
Lowery held an unwavering optimism that racial equality would one day be achieved, as he famously prayed for during his inaugural benediction.
“And in the joy of a new beginning, we ask for you to help us work for that day when black will not be asked to get back,” said Lowery. “When brown can stick around. When yellow will be mellow, when the red man can get ahead man. And when white will embrace what is right. Let all those who do justice and love mercy, say Amen, Amen and Amen.”
