PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Saturday's storm left Paulding County with trees slashed, power lines down and a lot of damage.
"I mean looking at the trees in the path it looks like something came through."
Ben Paris has lived at his family's home in Hiram for 30 years.
Although he wasn't home when a line of severe storms moved across metro Atlanta Saturday night, he said the remnants were breathtaking.
"The grand-baby and my wife and my daughter and them were in the house.. So they went to the basement and then i got there about fifteen minutes after it all came through." said Paris. "When we pulled up it was like a war zone. There were trees everywhere. It was very scary."
The brutal storm left toppled trees, overwhelming debris, power outages and some homes severely damaged, including his neighbor's home down the road.
He said, "After the storm came through, they were grilling on the front porch... I had walked in the house and heard a loud kaboom and walked back out and the tree had fell and hit the house."
Paris said it was most likely due to the moisture from the storms weakened the tree roots, causing it to fall.
While this Paulding County community is left to pick up the pieces Paris said he is thankful it wasn’t worse.
".. Dangerous.. I thank god everybody is safe."
