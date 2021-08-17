ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tropical Storm Fred left its mark on northeast Atlanta as it moved through Georgia early Tuesday morning.
The severe weather knocked several trees down onto power lines in the Candler Park area, damaging one home.
"We were just waking up at 6:30 in the morning, and we heard a large crash and a thud," said Chris Gaffney, who was dog sitting at the time of the incident.
Gaffney told CBS46 News that his next door neighbor's large old oak tree was uprooted as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through Atlanta.
"It's been raining so much, it seems like the ground was just swollen with water, but there was no lighting; we thought it was lighting strike until we were talking to our neighbors minutes ago," said Gaffney.
As for the neighbor across Iverson Street, whose home took some damage as the massive tree fell, "he woke up, he smelled the gas, I think he took off and got a cup of coffee," added Gaffney.
Everyone in the neighborhood was thankful no one was hurt, but were sad to lose such a beautiful shade tree. A tree service reported to the scene and are working to clear the damage.
Authorities blocked Iverson Street before daylight and firefighters turned off gas in the area. CBS46 News reached out to Georgia Power about the neighborhood's power status, and they reported that it will at least be 3 p.m. before electricity in the area is restored.
