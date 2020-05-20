PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the city of Peachtree Corners, there is new technology you won’t find anywhere else in the world.
City leaders unveiled a fleet of 100 remote-controlled scooters Wednesday at their tech hub known as Curiosity Lab.
“These scooters can, what it looks like to the human eye, drive themselves even though it’s being operated by a human at another location,” City Manager Brian Johnson said.
People who live and work near city hall can now call a scooter from an app on their phone much like an Uber.
And the scooter will automatically return to a base when the ride is over.
“The first thing is like is this a joke? Where is candid camera type of thing and then you start looking at it and you’re like sure enough that thing pulled into city hall where they are storing the e-scooters at night,” Johnson said.
Go X created the scooter and ride-hailing app, while Tortoise developed the remote repositioning system. The concept helps eliminate the issue of scooter clutter on sidewalks and streets.
“Of course, with the global positioning they know where they’re at and they can reposition them or get them sanitized,” Johnson said.
The six-month pilot program will use Geo-fencing to ensure the scooters stay within the designated 500-acre Technology Park, where more than 8,000 people live and work.
“The ordinance that we adopted to allow e-scooter activity within the city has a requirement that the scooter company has to have a teleoperated component to it,” Johnson said.
Safety is still a concern. Tragic scooter accidents have prompted some cities to steer clear from them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.