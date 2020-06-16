BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- School staff and faculty, and some students, will brave the coronavirus as they head back to the class for the start of a new school year August 4.
The school district released three options for the tentative return which include:
Schools across the country shuttered as the coronavirus ravished communities with its sometimes deadly impact. For most school districts, including does throughout Georgia, keeping students on-track required a major shift to distant learning.
But now with the new school year steadily approaching, school are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom with various preventative measures in place.
As for Barrow County, school officials expect to finalize school year plans on July 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.