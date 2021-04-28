Ren’gia Majors School zone safety program set to expand

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of South Fulton is adding another school to its Ren’gia Majors School Zone Safety Program.
“I think it’s very important and necessary, considering three years ago I lost my child to speeding in a school zone,” said Lahtrey Majors, Ren'gia Majors' dad.
The initiative is named for an 11-year-old Sandtown Middle School student -- Ren'gia Majors-- who was killed in February 2018 when someone speeding in front of the school hit the car she was riding in.
“I can’t bring back my child, so it’s an honor that my child’s death has made an impact,” Majors said.
Wolf Creek Elementary is the latest school to get the speed detection cameras.
“We are intending to have cameras in all of our school zones,” said Captain Brendan O’Neil, with South Fulton Police.
South Fulton Police said they’ve had many fatalities in school zones due to speed, and that this program has already helped cut speeding cases by 82%…but still lead to nearly 7,000 tickets being issued.
“Over the years, we’ve received many complaints about speeding, people trying to pick up their children are complaining of close call accidents, so that’s part of the reason we implemented this program,” added Captain O’Neil.
Drivers are required to follow posted speed limits, which vary among the school zones.
Following any warning periods – violators will face $100 for first offenses and $150 for subsequent violations.
Ren’gia Majors’ dad said to pay attention to the signs, as one bad decision could cost a life:
“You might end up having an accident or situation that you regret later on,” Majors said.
