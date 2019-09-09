ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Artist renderings have been released of a $350 million hotel that will be built near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
Construction on the 541-room project will begin later this year and is expected to be complete by 2022.
The hotel will also include meeting space, an office building and a 1,150-spot parking deck.
“In the lead-up to construction, we have improved nearly every facet of this project, starting with a hotel with an iconic, all-glass design that will make an architectural statement to millions of travelers each year,” said Stan Conway, executive vice president at Majestic Realty in a press release. “The hotel also will provide guests with a seamless, intuitive and dramatic entry from wherever they’re arriving from across the globe.”
The hotel will be constructed on the West economy parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.