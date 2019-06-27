ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Construction is in full swing at the new Interlock development in West Midtown.
“It’s an exciting project because you are going to see a little bit of everything,” developer partner with S. J. Collins Enterprises Jeff Garrison said.
Including restaurants, retail, offices, living space and roof top attractions.
But on the ground they are already making this project go above and beyond what Renew Atlanta already has in store for the Howell Mill Complete Street Corridor plan.
“You’ve got power poles,” Garrison said. “You’ve got limited sidewalk. There is not a safe barrier between the cars and the pedestrians and we are going to change that per the plans of complete streets through Renew Atlanta.”
Renew Atlanta's Complete Street plan for the Howell Mill Corridor will put in place things to offer safe access for pedestrians, cyclist, and motorists.
“With widening the streets, allowing more bike lanes and things like that it allows for other methods of transportation to allow people to get from one way to another so I think it’s good,” shopper Alex Hurley said.
That's why developers are putting those in place now at the Interlock.
“So we are removing all the power poles,” Garrison said. “We are integrating these large sidewalks. We’re creating these pedestrian crossings. We are timing the signals.”
Garrison added, “Renew Atlanta has really set the stage for a complete streets project that is going to transform Howell Mill from colliers down to Marietta and we are trying to fit in to that and also create there vision here on the corner.”
People in the area think addressing mobility is important.
“I think it’s a good idea and it will save the earth too instead of always being in a car and wasting gas you’ll be walking around and exercising getting some fresh air so I like it,” shopper Anaya Martin said.
