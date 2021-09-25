ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Charles Frazier Stanley, the Pastor Emeritus of the First Baptist Church in Atlanta, had a portion of I-285 dedicated to him Sunday.
Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said the dedication 'will always stand as a symbol of his impact' in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.
Stanley previously served as a senior pastor for almost 50 years.
He went ahead to be the founder and current president of In Touch Ministries, which is famously known for broadcasting sermons through television.
This was after he served as the president of the Southern Baptist Convention between 1984 and 1986.
"Honored to present Dr. Charles Stanley with a road naming dedication today. The significance of Dr. Stanley’s work is impossible to measure both in Georgia & across the world." said Lt. Duncan.
