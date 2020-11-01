SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—City of South Fulton officials have announced a financial assistance program for people financially impacted by COVID-19.
The city launched an income-based Rent & Mortgage Assistance Program to assist city of South Fulton citizens and small businesses.
The program will start on November 5.
In addition, childcare assistance will be available beginning on November 23.
The programs are first come, first served.
To apply for the rent assistance program, click:https://adobe.ly/3242fJA.
For the small business and childcare assistance, please click:https://bit.ly/2TMqxmA
