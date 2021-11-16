ATLANTA (CBS46) — Nearly 200 people lined the streets and sidewalks in front of the Department of Community Affairs in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday. They chanted as one to demand the DCA release more rental assistant funds so families aren’t left homeless.
“Forty-seven billion dollars and it’s not getting out and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs is one of the worst in the country,” said Bruce Marks, who helped organize the rally and is CEO and founder of the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America [NACA].
Over 100 people are downtown demanding the 47 billion in emergency rental funds be released and help people stay off the streets and warm over the holidays. @cbs46 #naca pic.twitter.com/LbZPQDYDDo— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 16, 2021
Back in January, the federal government allocated $47 billion for emergency rental assistance. Of that, Georgia was allocated over $700 million. According to federal data, as of Sept. 30 the Georgia DCA has handed out only 9%.
Almost all at the rally said they have been trying to get rental aid without success and are in jeopardy of losing their homes.
“I am blind, I have dialysis three days a week, I am one day away from being evicted because the state of Georgia [isn't doing enough]. We are filling out the applications and they are not answering us,” said Warren Crudup.
Families attending wondered what the holidays will be like without the assistance.
“It’s a sensitive situation, I’ve been trying to fight every way possible to gain access to get any kind of help, and been turned away,” said Melinda Sampang, a mother of seven.
At one point, they took their demands inside the building that houses the DCA and then marched over to the state capital building.
State representatives attending the rally said they are listening.
“We did a morning order on the House floor this morning that spoke about the DCA’s mismanagement of the funding,” said State Rep. Park Cannon.
The DCA sent the following statement regarding the dispersing of the federal emergency rental funds.
DCA is administering the Georgia Rental Assistance Program (GRA) and, as of today, the program has expended $44.2 million providing rental and utility assistance, serving more than 6,900 qualified tenants and landlords statewide.
A complete, accurate, and verifiable application package is required to receive assistance. All verifications are required by the U.S. Treasury, not the State of Georgia; however, if an applicant is unable to provide the required documents, self-attestation documents for income, rent, and financial hardship can be submitted. There is an anticipated 30-day application turnaround for completed submissions. Since going statewide with our program, we have seen an increase in applications. To meet these demands, we hired additional staff and extended working hours to include weekends.
NACA said Atlanta’s rally is the first of many planned around the country.
