ATLANTA (CBS46) — Rents have risen dramatically in 2021 in metro Atlanta and Black households are spending the largest portion of their income on rent in comparison to other races.
According to a new analysis by Zillow, rent affordability for all renters in metro Atlanta is 29.2%, which is almost a full percentage point over 28.4% in 2019. The average rent is $1,827 as of August, which is up 20.4% year over year and up 3% month over month.
Black households in the Atlanta area are spending 31.4% of their income on rent. In comparison, Latinx are paying 30% whites are paying 27.2%; and Asians are paying 23.1%.
Nationally, white and Asian renters typically spend 28.6% and 26% of their incomes and Black and Latinx spend 34% and 32.1%.
This means that a typical Black household only has 66% of its income left after rent or $920 less per month (before taxes) than white households.
When housing costs surpass 30% of a household's gross income, it is considered a burden. That means they have less money to pay for things like food, transportation, household bills and clothing.
Across all races and markets analyzed, Black renters in San Diego have the highest burdens, spending 52.6% of their income on rent. Orlando is the least affordable market for Latinx households, costing 42% of their income. Even so, that 42% burden is still lower than what Black households spend in three other metros -- San Diego, Sacramento and San Francisco.
Even in the nation's most-affordable metros, Black renters are still paying the most. For example, in St. Louis, the typical rent burden for all households is 24.1%, which is well below the national average. However, Black renters are paying 27.5% of their income and white households are paying 22%.
The pandemic has disproportionately impacted households with lower incomes, renters, and people of color, according to Zillow. Latinx and Black households are more likely than white households to report a job loss, while renters reported loss of income or a job more commonly than homeowners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.