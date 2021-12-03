ATLANTA (CBS46) — It’s been four years since legendary rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour. But, they are back and will bring their rock and roll classics to the masses to Georgia next June.
The Live & Unzoomed tour, with special guest Loverboy, will kick off May 31 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It will stop in Alpharetta on June 17, 2022. The concert will take place at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
Tickets will go on sale starting Dec. 10 at 10 am.m. local time on LiveNation.com. Styx and REO Speedwagon will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time at REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the U.S. “Live & UnZoomed” tour dates. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. local time until Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
Styx’s Tommy Shaw says, “I can’t think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be!”
REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin said, “Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn’t performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED!”
Loverboy’s Mike Reno proclaimed, “We can’t wait to take the stage and rock this summer, it’s gonna be awesome. These are all the groups I grew up with, and I’m there too. Best tour of the summer…guaranteed.”
Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band’s explosive HI INFIDELITY in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.
From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified Platinum or higher. Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run,” and many, many more.
REO Speedwagon remained busy throughout the pandemic before the band was able to return to the road. Beginning in April 2020, Cronin began a series of webisodes from his home titled “Songs & Stories From Camp Cronin.” Consisting of anecdotes and acoustic performances from him and his family, the series posted 24 episodes. Cronin and members of REO gave back over the past 16 months by participating in charity events for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Marilou & Mark Hamill’s USC McMorrow Neighborhood Academic Initiative, John Oates’ “Oates Song Fest,” “Stars to the Rescue,” Acoustic-4-A-Cure, and more. Additionally, while Cronin began keeping a journal of the band’s 2016 UK tour, he never stopped writing and recently submitted what turned out to be his life story, as well as his telling of REO Speedwagon’s history. He says, “Putting out an autobiography is risky. Once it’s out there’s nowhere to hide!” More information on his autobiography will be released shortly.
For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been “Working for the Weekend” (and on the weekend), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1979, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean – both veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene – at Calgary’s Refinery Night Club. Along with Reno and Dean, Loverboy still includes original members Doug Johnson on keyboards and Matt Frenette on drums, with Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve replacing the late Scott Smith on bass.
With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multi-platinum plaques, including the four-million-selling GET LUCKY, and a trio of double-Platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983’s KEEP IT UP and 1985’s LOVIN’ EVERY MINUTE OF IT. Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem “Working for the Weekend,” such arena rock staples as “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious”, “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.” In March 2009, the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards show in Vancouver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.