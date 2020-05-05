ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Right now in Georgia, whether a business reopens or stays closed is completely up to the business. If people choose to wear a mask or practice social distancing is really up to the individual.
In Atlanta, that discretion has been on full display since Governor Brian Kemp allowed the statewide shelter-in-place order to expire for the majority of residents.
"I think we are all pretty surprised everything is open," said Michael Dolan who has beee working from home. "Me and my roommates probably won't take advantage of the restaurants and tattoo parlors and bowling alleys," he told CBS46.
Over the weekend, videos of sneaker enthusiasts piling into Greenbriar Mall and The Mall West End without masks or 6-feet of distance got the attention of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Tuesday, The City of Atlanta Government posted an interview with Bottoms on MSNBC discussing her disappointment in the early openings.
"It continues to concern me that we are going down what I feel to be a very reckless path," Bottoms said on the national news network. "I've spoken with the Governor. We've agreed to disagree on this, but I think the fact that we are testing this and we will wait and see in two to three weeks, we don't get a do-over on this. Testing this means we will see if more people get sick," Bottoms went on.
Mayor Bottoms also admonished the weekend crowds on Twitter, reposting a Forbes.com article that stated "The Risk Of Exposure To COVID-19 In Georgia Has Increased By More Than 40% Since The State Reopened For Business."
The article was removed from the Forbes website Tuesday afternoon. A PR spokesperson for Forbes told CBS46's Hayley Mason that, "Forbes requires its contributors to adhere to strict editorial guidelines. This story did not follow those guidelines, and was removed."
During the back-and-forth over the threat and the numbers, the newly established reopening advisory council met for a second time privately Tuesday morning to discuss reopening strategy.
Committee members were tight-lipped about the content of the meeting and media was not invited to join the call of city stakeholders and business leaders.
One topic city officials did acknowledge would be apart of upcoming discussions is the results of a city-wide reopening survey issued by the #ATLStrong website.
"I'm glad I'm not making these decisions because it's kind of life versus economics," Dolan told CBS46.
The survey asked several different questions to gauge how comfortable residents would be returning to various businesses and venues.
"As the survey was closed just yesterday, we are in the process of compiling and synthesizing the public’s input and look forward to sharing the results as soon as possible," wrote a spokesperson with Mayor Bottoms' office.
