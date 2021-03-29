Dozens of demonstrators in silent protest marched into the State Capitol Monday morning in a show of support for Representative Park Cannon as she returned to work for the last week of the legislative session.
Wearing an arm brace and all black, Cannon was escorted into the Capitol with Martin Luther King Jr. III, his wife, attorneys, fellow lawmakers, and a band of supporters wearing shirts that say “I Stand with Park” and Black Voters Matter.
The silent demonstration served a dual purpose: to stand up against voter suppression that advocates say will be rampant under the Senate Bill 202, just signed into law late last week. They are also demonstrating to show solidarity to Park who was arrested by Capitol Police Thursday evening while knocking on Governor Kemp’s door in an effort to see him sign the sweeping voting reform bill. Troopers say they asked Cannon to stop knocking and arrested her when she didn’t.
She is charged with two felonies: obstruction of law enforcement and preventing or disrupting General Assembly sessions or members.
“I’m not surprised, but I am greatly disappointed,” King said. “Our state should be better than this –the governor and all of those who supported his legislation,” he added.
King says Cannon’s arrest is a part of the legacy of the continued movement —a movement that hasn’t come far enough.
“It’s a sad situation. I think if my father had lived, our nation would be at a totally different place in a totally different trajectory. That there may be new issues that we would be addressing instead of the same old issues,’” King said during a press gathering. “It really hurts. It should hurt all of us that while some would some say this is not a reflection of Jim Crow, but if you are suppressing people’s rights to vote then what else is it?,” he continued.
Cannon’s attorney Gerald Griggs is working to fight the two felony charges for obstruction and disrupting the General Assembly.
“We believe that this was a false arrest,” Griggs said. I don’t think a knock on the door should necessitate two felony charges. I’ve been practicing a long time and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Griggs added.
“Currently she has a high shoulder injury,” Griggs said. She has some injuries related to the cuffs. She is still undergoing medical treatment for that. We are very concerned with the level of force that was used to remove her,” he continued.
Georgia’s House Democratic Caucus spoke out about the arrest Monday and called on Governor Kemp to request the charges be dropped.
“The only way you can arrest a state legislator during the session is for treason or a felony,” said Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain. “We believe that what she did is certainly not felonious, so they had to do something to justify the arrest so therefore she is being charged with a felony.”
Later Monday afternoon Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he believes the bill expands early voting access overall.
“It’s fair to say that our office supports some of the measures in SB 202 and some of it I don’t, but the law is the law,” Raffensperger said.
Raffensperger says the bill increases early voting period and strengthens ballot security—adding to law some changes that he says were only temporary in the pandemic.
“We had record registrations in Georgia. We had record turnout. We now have 17 days minimum of early voting,” Raffensperger said. “We have 19 days if you want to have two weekends of Sunday voting, which is great for the African American “Souls to the Polls” or the Jewish community who don’t want to vote on their Sabbath. So it really serves that purpose,” he explained.
Monday, activists with Black Voters Matter, Fund and New Georgia Project announced another lawsuit has been filed against the state following the passage of SB 202.
Democrats and advocates have argued the bill will disenfranchise Black and brown voters. Monday, some Democratic lawmakers expressed that Governor Kemp’s signing SB 202 bill privately and in front of a portrait of a slave plantation sends the wrong message as race and political power continue to collide in Georgia’s statehouse.
“We are dealing with white supremacy. We are dealing with racism. And, they want us to know that they are doing what they want to do,” said Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex. “But, they need to understand that we will not go back,” she exclaimed.
Raffensperger said his office has its work cut out as many state administrative laws and county trainings will needed updating.
“I understand we live in a very polarized time,” said Raffensperger, who is also named in the latest lawsuits. “At the end of the day I want to make sure that no matter who wins, I want to make sure that 100% of people have confidence in the results.”
