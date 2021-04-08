Standing in Liberty Plaza behind the State Capitol, Representative Park Cannon thanked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for throwing out the two felonies charges against her.
“The joy that I feel for the dismissal of the charges that I faced is tempered by the fact that I should have never been arrested in the first place,” Cannon said. “I too wanted to be in the room so I knocked on the door. I was not disruptive. I was persistent,” she explained.
As the Secretary of the House Democratic Caucus, Cannon says she was trying to see the Governor signing the sign Georgia’s new divisive voting bill into law.
“I knocked on the door so Brian Kemp would have to see me and all of those that I represent ,so I knocked on the door,” Cannon exclaimed.
Cannon called on voting rights groups to begin doing the work to inform voters of the facts of the new voting law so that they can know how to navigate through it.
Her attorneys say she is still receiving medical treatment for a shoulder injury.
“No reasonable person could have known that Rep. Cannon’s actions could subject her to detainment. That was beyond the pale,” said Rep. David Dreyer who is part of Cannon’s legal team.
Cannon’s attorneys tell CBS46’s Hayley Mason that they are looking at a possible excessive force lawsuit.
“All possible reasonable courses of action are on the table including illegal use of force, illegal arrest, and illegal detention,” said Attorney Gerald Griggs.
House Minority Leader Rep. James Beverly and the House Caucus met with Governor Kemp’s chief of staff requesting the charges be dropped shortly after Cannon’s arrest. Beverly says they were told the case was in the hands of the District Attorney. After nearly two weeks of investigating, DA Willis has thrown out the case.
“To see the outcome the following week that she has moved in the position to dismiss the charges was the right thing to do,” Beverly told Mason.
As the voting law fallout continues, Beverly says local business community could have done more sooner to circumvent boycotts. He specifically called out the Metro Chamber.
He now says lawmakers can try to repeal the law when they return for a Special Session on redistricting in October.
“That would be really where we should be. Repeal it as a General Assembly and then it goes away and then we go back to where we were,” Beverly said.
Leader Beverly went on to add that he believes procedures need to change regarding how lawmakers are policed in the Capitol when passions rise.
Beverly says if physical harm is not imminent, then detaining a lawmaker for a cool down period is more appropriate than arresting them and taking them to jail.
