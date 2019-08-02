ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – State Rep. Pam Dickerson (D-Conyers) on Friday issued a statement about ethylene oxide emissions coming from a plant in Newton County.

CBS46 recently reported that the B.D. Bard plant has been emitting ethylene oxide in the Newton County area.

Dickerson issued the following statement:

Independent testing of ethylene oxide emissions [in the state of Georgia] is the only reasonable way to guard against the potential cancer caused by this dangerous chemical. I strongly support funding of this testing by the State of Georgia and local governments. We should all work together to understand what we are facing.

In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency found that ethylene oxide was more dangerous than previously determined, and ethylene oxide was added to an EPA list of chemicals that cause cancer.

For more information on the EPA’s findings on ethylene oxide, please click here.