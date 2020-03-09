GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Representative Doug Collins (R-Ga) announced Monday he will be self-quarantining over possible exposure to COVID-19 while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February.
"This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for coronavirus," Representative Collins said in a statement. "While I feel completely healthy and am not experiencing any symptoms, I have to decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution."
Representative Collins is the latest CPAC attendee who is going through self-quarantine. Texas Senator Ted Cruz announced Sunday he too would be self-quarantining after being exposed at CPAC.
