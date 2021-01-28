Rep. Marjorie Tailor Greene continued to push back Thursday against growing calls for her resignation or expulsion from the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Right now, they’re trying to expel me from congress they don’t like a lot of the things I say and do you know it’s a witch hunt,” Rep. Greene said to a small crowd in Dallas, Georgia.
The Georgia Representative has come under fire over past comments she made suggesting the Sandy Hook shooting was a false flag incident, calling a Parkland survivor a coward, and indicating support for the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Her rhetoric pushed one California Congressman to say enough.
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is not only dangerous to myself but to every member of congress she pedals in lies and conspiracy theories,” said California Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who is heading the call to expel Rep. Greene.
Her supporters at the town hall meeting told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy they have not looked into her actions that has people heated.
“I’ve not really looked into that,” said one lady as she parked her car.
“No comment,” said a lady who had voted for Rep. Greene.
CNN reported she has now taken down many of her past social media comments and posts. Speaker of the House Pelosi also called on Republican leadership to do something and was heavily critical of putting Greene on the Education and Labor Committee.
“Assigning her to the education committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School,” said House Speaker Pelosi.
A student lead coalition born out of the Parkland shootings tonight also condemning the appointment.
“Coming into congress with the mindset of I’m not going to believe a certain group of people, because it doesn’t fit what I want to believe I don’t think she can do her committee assignments well,” said Nurah Abdulhaqq a youth congresswoman with March for Our Lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.