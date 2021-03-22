Congressman Jody Hice (R-Ga.) announced Monday he will try to unseat Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the four-term Congressman has already picked up a big Republican endorsement.
"Every Georgian, in fact every American, has the right to be outraged by the actions, and simultaneously, the inaction of our Secretary of State," Hice said in his campaign announcement. "Our state deserves a leader who steers clear of scandals and focuses on the incredibly important duties of the office. If elected, my top priority will be ensuring every Georgian's legally cast ballot is counted in future elections."
No widespread election fraud or issues have been found in Georgia and the results were counted, audited by hand, and recounted by machine before being certified.
Hice talked about voting issues in the time following former President Donald Trump losing the state to President Joe Biden in the November election. At one point in December, he tweeted Dominion Voting Systems switched votes from Trump to Biden. However, Politifact rated that claim "false," a finding that was backed up by the Associated Press.
The Georgia representative objected to the state's certified election results "on the grounds that the election conducted on November 3 was faulty and fraudulent," the Washington Post reported. His action fell short as the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, led by Trump supporters, caused senators who at one point supported Hice's challenge backed off. Without Senate support, his challenge was not heard by Vice President Pence.
Last Friday, Hice made news again when he was one of just 14 Republicans who voted against a House resolution to condemn the military coup in Myanmar. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz) also voted against it saying the U.S. can't "simply be the military police for the entire world."
Shortly after announcing his candidacy, Hice picked up the biggest endorsement a Republican can receive right now when former President Trump officially endorsed Hice's candidacy.
"Unlike the current Georgia Secretary of State, Jody leads out front with integrity," Trump said. "I have 100% confidence in Jody to fight for Free, Fair, and Secure Elections in Georgia in line with our beloved U.S. Constitution. Jody will stop the Fraud and get into our Elections! Jody loves the people of Georgia, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement."
Trump has publicly feuded with Secretary Raffensperger after the former president lost the state. Trump is currently under investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney after a call with Raffensperger appeared to show the former president pressuring him to "find" enough ballots to make Trump the winner in Georgia.
