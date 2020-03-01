SELMA, Ala. (CBS46) – Fifty-five years after civil rights leaders led the march from Montgomery to Selma, a group of 150 members from the community – along with CBS46 evening anchor Shon Gables – embarked on a journey to the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the historic day.
The drive of nearly three hours started at 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the group had church, met up with dignitaries, including Reverend Jessie Jackson, one of Martin Luther King’s sons, and even caught a glimpse of U.S. Congressman John Lewis – who made his way across the Edmund Pettus Bridge despite his battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.
It marked the 55th year since Lewis and 600 others were brutally beaten while they peacefully marched to encourage voting rights. The crowd was massive. Some marchers called the pilgrimage spiritual, educational and a reinvigorating boost to get out and vote this Super Tuesday.
Marchers could be heard repeatedly chanting, “Never forget!” And many pushed for the Edmund Pettus bridge to be renamed after John Lewis.
Lewis had a special message to share with the crowd of thousands. Part of it focused on young people and why it is so important to vote.
We cannot give up now, we cannot give in, [we] must keep the faith, keep our eyes on the prize. We must go out and vote and vote like we never, ever voted before. Some people gave more than a little blood, some gave their very lives...censored to each and every one of you…especially you young people… fraternities and sororities. Go out there, speak up, speak out, get in the way, get into good trouble... we must use the vote as a non-violent tool to redeem the soul of America.
(0) comments
