WASHINGTON (CBS46) – Representative John Lewis (D-Ga) said the future of our democracy is at stake as he became one of the most senior members of the House of Representatives to call for the beginning of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
“I truly believe the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come,” Representative Lewis said Tuesday on the House floor. “To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy.”
Lewis had previously withheld his opinion on the growing calls for impeachment from members of the Democratic majority in the House. Lewis is a key ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and is considered one of the most influential Democrats in his caucus. Speaker Pelosi, up to this point, has resisted calls for impeachment proceedings to begin.
“We will never find the truth unless we use the power given to the House of Representatives, and the House alone, to begin an official investigation as dictated by the Constitution,” Lewis said. “The future of our democracy is at stake. There comes a time when you have to be moved by the spirit of history to take action to preserve the integrity of our nation.”
His comments as Democrats have questioned whether President Donald Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.
