Selma, Ala. (CBS46)-- Standing through rain and thundering storms to say goodbye to the man who shook up the world, dozens gathered outside the historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in salute to the flag draped casket of Congressman John Lewis in Selma, Alabama.
Lewis' family and congressional staff gathered inside the church where Lewis and other foot soldiers of the civil rights movement planned the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
At 8-years-old, Mary Liuzzo Lilleboe was the youngest person on the bridge that day. "He would always recognize me and sometimes he would give me the mic and remember the story of when the late Josea Williams tried to pick me up and carry me home from the march… and I said put me down. You're not running fast enough," she recalled on Saturday.
Outside, Renae Thomas, an Alabama native, traveled from her home in Southwest Atlanta to say goodbye to her congressman and her neighbor. "I felt it was it was important that I support him from Alabama and still when he gets back to Atlanta still I will be there when he gets back in Atlanta," she says.
