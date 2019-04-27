ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the wake of yet another shooting at a place of worship, Rep. John Lewis took a moment to speak out and decry this rampant string of violence.
Rep. Lewis said the world has become a place where one "cannot attend church or safely worship at synagogues or mosques."
He decried this pervasive string of violence seen across the world, and asked "how many more lives do we need to lose before we decide to do all we can to bring an end to wanton gun violence in this country?
Today, a synagogue on the outskirts San Diego was the setting of another shooting rampage, one day before the end of Passover.
The as of yet unidentified shooter, a 19-year-old male, entered the Chabad of Poway an opened fire on the worshippers using an assault rifle. One was pronounced dead and three more are injured at this time.
This tragic act is being called a hate crime by Steve Vaus, Mayor of Poway, due to statements reportedly made by the shooter upon entering the synagogue.
Rep. Lewis has called on all to "honor their lives by taking action to end gun violence in our society.”
Stay tuned to CBS46 for further information as it becomes available.
