As college students prepare their financial aid applications, Congressman Hank Johnson (D-Lithonia) wants to encourage constituents to apply for scholarships available through the Congressional Black Caucus.
The scholarships are for “outstanding African American college students”, and the applications are due April 30, 2021, Rep. Johnson’s office announced.
The following scholarships are now open for applicants:
National Racial Equity Initiative (NREI) HBCU Scholarship: This scholarship is awarded to academically talented and highly motivated Black students attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).
CBC Spouses Education Scholarship: This scholarship is awarded to academically talented and highly motivated African American students pursuing an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degrees in a variety of fields.
Louis Stokes Health Scholars Program Scholarship: This scholarship is awarded to academically talented and highly motivated African American students attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).
CBC Performing and Visual Arts Scholarships: These scholarships are awarded to provide financial assistance to African American students who are pursuing a degree in the arts.
Ally Financial Law Scholars Program: This program seeks to increase the number of qualified, competitive African Americans students entering the law profession. This program offers a scholarship award to offset scholars’ cost of attendance. The multi-year award supports students throughout their law school journey.
Ally Financial Public Policy Scholars Program: This opportunity awards scholarships to academically talented and highly motivated African American or Black students pursuing an undergraduate degree in the public policy field to include, but not limited to, political science, public policy analysis and public administration.
CCBC Spouses Essay Contest: This opportunity awards scholarships to academically talented and highly motivated African American students attending a Historically Black College or University. Essay contest applications will open at a later date.
Applicants are asked to apply at cbcfinc.org/scholarships.
