COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Cobb County and the Cumberland Community Improvement District have been awarded a $5 million grant to fund phase one of the Akers Mill Ramp project.
U.S. Rep Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) requested the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation earlier this year.
“This grant award is a huge win for Georgia,” McBath said. “As someone who travels through this area each week, I am thrilled to help increase safety and reduce travel time in our area. This project will also provide greater economic opportunity and improve the quality of life for people living and working in Georgia’s Sixth District. My office will continue to work across the aisle to bring home federal dollars that fund exciting initiatives like this.”
This $5 million grant closes the gap in funds needed to complete phase one of the Akers Mill Ramp project. The project, which includes a 24-foot-wide reversible ramp, previously raised $24 million from state and local stakeholders.
Three previous attempts to secure federal funding for the project failed between 2016 and 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.