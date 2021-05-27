Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a rally in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a rally in Dalton to a raucous crowd. The 500 strong crowd hanging off every word.
“She says everything that we want to say,” said avid supporter and Dalton local, Roberta Sikkelee Curtain.
A large crowd of supporters and media have come to hear @RepMTG speak. The conservative politician making headlines recently for controversial comments comparing being forced to wear a mask to what Jewish people had to go through during the holocaust. Details @cbs46 #DaltonGA pic.twitter.com/92bp8dG8DI— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) May 27, 2021
The controversial congresswoman is making headlines again for comparing being made to wear a mask to what Jewish people had to go through during the Holocaust.
Rep. Greene didn’t address the comment.
Her colleague Rep. Matt Gaetz, who co-hosted the rally with her, said she is the most un anti-Semite person.
Her supporters not reading into her comments.
“I understand where she is coming from put it that way,” said Curtain.
Through out the night Greene touched on numerous topics, even speaking on Stone Mountain.
"We're not the party that tore down monuments all year long and you better bet we’re going to protect Stone Mountains monument,” said Rep. Greene.
Rep. Gaetz brought up Critical Race Theory.
“The Critical Race Theory something that teaches us to hate one-another based on our identity she be abolished, defunded, out of our schools,” said Gaetz.
Greene also pushed back on GOP leadership after Republican minority leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy denounced her comments around the Holocaust.
At one stage she even brought up New York Rep. Alexandria Oscario-Cortez for not debating her.
“She’s so disturbed she considered taking out a order against me, a restraining order, can you imagine that,” said Greene.
Rep. Greene and Rep. Gaetz plan to hold their next rally in Dallas, Texas on June 18.
