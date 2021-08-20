ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would be filing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.
She told crowds in Des Moines, Thursday that she would be taking that step following Biden's handling of troop withdrawal in Afghanistan.
"The President of the United States of America should never ever leave Americans left behind. No man left behind, that's right," said Greene. "How can he do that to our people, how can we trust him?"
The scene outside Kabul's International Airport remains chaotic with thousands showing up for evacuation including unaccompanied minors. Greene says Biden fell short in his response.
"If you hired a contractor to remodel your kitchen, would you let that contractor tear your kitchen apart? Rip your cabinets, put your kitchen sink out in the front yard, and then walk away and not finish the job but make you pay for it," said Greene.
The President addressed the nation once again, Friday afternoon, saying the US will finish its withdrawal after evacuation efforts are complete.
"Let me be clear. Any American who wants to go home, we will get you home," said Biden.
The President says he cannot promise what the final outcome will be or that it will be without risk of loss, but promises to mobilize every resource necessary.
"This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history. And the only country in the world capable of projecting this much power, on the far side of the world, with this degree of precision, is the united states of America,"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.