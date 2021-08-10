Twitter temporarily suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for vaccine misinformation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account was temporarily suspended.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

ATLANTA (CBS46) — United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter following a misleading tweet Monday night, according to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan.

The tweet contends COVID-19 "vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus."

As you can see on the original tweet, Twitter labeled it with a "this tweet may be misleading" warning.

According to O'Sullivan, Twitter has put the account into "read-only mode" for a week because this is not the first time she has violated Twitter rules.

Back in July, Twitter temporarily suspended Taylor Greene's account for, once again, sharing misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

According to O' Sullivan, Twitter has a five strike policy on COVID misinformation, and he said "it looks like Greene is on her 4th strike," based off the week-long suspension.

According to Twitter's rules, a 5th strike could lead to permanent suspension from Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.