ATLANTA (CBS46) — United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter following a misleading tweet Monday night, according to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan.
The tweet contends COVID-19 "vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus."
The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 10, 2021
There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people.
These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.
Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms.
As you can see on the original tweet, Twitter labeled it with a "this tweet may be misleading" warning.
According to O'Sullivan, Twitter has put the account into "read-only mode" for a week because this is not the first time she has violated Twitter rules.
Back in July, Twitter temporarily suspended Taylor Greene's account for, once again, sharing misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.
The controversial #COVID19 vaccines should not be forced on our military for a virus that is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 19, 2021
With 6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone. https://t.co/JhYg3acrrK
According to O' Sullivan, Twitter has a five strike policy on COVID misinformation, and he said "it looks like Greene is on her 4th strike," based off the week-long suspension.
Twitter has a five strike policy on Covid misinformation. It looks like Greene is on her 4th strike. pic.twitter.com/J8di7mXfXF— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 10, 2021
According to Twitter's rules, a 5th strike could lead to permanent suspension from Twitter.
