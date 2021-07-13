ROME, Ga. (CBS46) — Georgia's 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will take part in what is being called an "election integrity" town hall in Rome Tuesday night.
The event, which is schedule to begin at 7 p.m., is being hosted by the Women for America First organization. Rep. Taylor Greene will be joined by Georgia State Senators Burt Jones and Brandon Beach.
According to the registration page, the goal of tonight's town hall is to "get to the bottom of what really happened on November 3rd [2020] in Georgia, including Floyd County and the corrupt Fulton County."
Despite the goal of Tuesday night's event, and claims from several members of the GOP, including President Donald Trump, it has been widely determined there were no major flaws in the 2020 presidential election, including here in Georgia.
This is a series of town halls that will be held over the next couple of weeks, with stops across the state. Here is a list of upcoming dates and locations:
- Rome — Tuesday, July 13
- Columbus — Thursday, July 15
- Savannah — Monday, July 19
- Valdosta — Tuesday, July 20
- Blue Ridge — Thursday, July 22
- Marietta/Cobb — Monday, July 26
- Augusta — Thursday, July 29
If you are interested in attending one of these events, you can register here.
