ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted Friday that her Chief of Staff, Patrick Parsons, would be resigning to focus on other political ventures.
Rep. Greene's tweet also included a statement from Parsons, wherein he reflected on his work alongside Greene and what his upcoming plans entail.
I want to thank my Chief of Staff, Patrick Parsons, for helping me take the fight to the Socialist Democrats as I've transitioned into Congress. He's advised me he will be moving back into the political arena to help elect America First conservatives who can fight alongside me. pic.twitter.com/ABka5Ya20N— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 25, 2021
