Marjorie Taylor Greene
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted Friday that her Chief of Staff, Patrick Parsons, would be resigning to focus on other political ventures.

Rep. Greene's tweet also included a statement from Parsons, wherein he reflected on his work alongside Greene and what his upcoming plans entail. 

Marjorie Taylor Greene tweet

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.