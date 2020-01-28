SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The public is invited to submit Valentine’s Day cards and letters thanking local veterans for their service.
Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) announced the launch of the “Valentines for Veterans” program for the Sixth District on Tuesday. People of all ages are encouraged to join McBath in submitting cards to be sent out to local veterans.
“Our veterans make sacrifices for our community and our country every day. I have deep respect for their commitment to keeping our country safe, as my father, brother, and nephew have served,” McBath said. “I encourage community members and our local schools to express their appreciation and support for our service men and women by sending in cards and notes, and hopefully, a smile in honor of the holiday,” she said.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 7. Cards and letters can be dropped off or mailed their own to McBath’s Sandy Springs office at the following address: 5775 Glenridge Dr., Building B. Suite 380, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Call 470-773-6330 or email arts.mcbath@mail.house.gov with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.