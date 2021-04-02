Standing at the base of the John Lewis mural in Atlanta, Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, broke her silence one week after after being arrested in the State Capitol. She wore an arm sling and stood surrounded by supporters, private security, attorneys, and fellow Democrat lawmakers.
“In an effort to be present at the signing of legislation effecting all Georgia voters, the capitol police arrested me,” said Rep. Cannon at the Thursday morning press conference.
Cannon was knocking on Governor Kemp's door as he signed Georgia's controversial new voting law when she was arrested by Capitol Police, who say they told repeatedly her to stop knocking. Cannon today says she was afraid and had no idea what was happening as the officers put her in handcuffs.
“Why are they doing this? Where are they going to take me? As I sat down that evening I kept thinking why? Why did they arrest me?” Cannon said she questioned repeatedly.
Tammy Kadish-Harper was in the small group of protestors inside the Capitol with Cannon.
“I heard the commotion and I came around and we were just stunned looking in shock and asking why are you arresting her,” she told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
Kadish-Harper says she takes issue with the incident report provided by Capitol Police where one Lieutenant wrote, “Cannon was wearing high heels and stomped on my right foot several times while we were trying to get her out. She also stomped Sgt. Womble's foot as well.”
“She did not resist and she was not stomping on anybody’s feet actually her feet were kind of in the air because these two big men were lifting her,” Kadish-Harper said.
Cannon was charged with Obstructing Law Enforcement and Disrupting the General Assembly, because while the House had adjourned before the bill’s signing, the Senate was still in session at the time.
Rep. David Dreyer, D-Atlanta, who is part of Cannon’s legal team, says the law regarding lawmakers disrupting the General Assembly is facing lawsuits.
“There was no disruption of the General Assembly in this case,” Dryer said, adding that the rule shouldn’t should not have been applied in the arrest of now Congresswoman Nikema Williams when she served in the state legislature. “We expect that statute to be ruled unconstitutional,” Dreyer added.
Several lawmakers attended Thursday’s press conference in support of Cannon.
“If you are big enough to bring a bill that you know is voter suppression at the core. then you should be big enough to stand up and open the door and expose this to the world,” Rep. Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta, said of the Governor’s private signing of the bill.
“As horrible as that experience was ,and as difficult as it is to acknowledge that I am facing 8 years in prison on unfounded charges, I believe the governor’s signing into law the most comprehensive voter suppression bill in the country is a far more serious crime,” said Cannon.
Attorneys announced there is a GoFundMe set up for the Cannon’s legal costs, adding that the surplus will contribute to fighting voter suppression.
