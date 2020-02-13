ATLANTA (CBS46)—A state representative is hosting a town hall meeting on Saturday.
State Rep. Philip Singleton’s office announced he is hosting the town hall from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 at the A&O Bridges Community Center located at 105 Main Street in Shaprsburg.
Rep. Singleton will provide updates on his legislative work during the 2020 sessions and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions during the meeting.
