Repair issues mount at Atlanta Mercedes-Benz dealership

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Theresa Hill can’t believe how a simple tire service at Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South turned into a nightmare.

“Took my car in for a tire pressure check and they wrecked it," said longtime Mercedes owner Theresa. "My car was in the body shop and basically torn apart. They offered at one point to get me another car only to tell me 30, 45 days later no we can’t do this.”

This is the same dealership CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy investigated last week who’s repair work caused a woman’s tire to fly off while she was on the highway.

CBS46 requested an on-camera interview with manager Adrian Rudik who declined but spoke with Jamie Kennedy on the phone. Rudik said the dealership is doing everything they can to right these wrongs.

“I mean you got to admit it's something fishy when there's two people feeling the same way," said Jamie.

"I understand and I want to do what I can to make them happy, it's as simple as that I want to make them both happy,” said Rudick

Even more peculiar, workers from the dealership at one point stopped by Theresa’s house and went through her mail.

Management doesn’t know why that happened.

We informed Mercedes-Benz USA of yet another incident involving Mercedes-Benz of South Atlanta.

In a statement they said, "the incident is highly unusual and is not in line with the high quality of service normally exhibited by our network of dealerships."

Theresa said alarm bells should be going off at corporate.

“He kind of just wings it, even when I told him about them in my mailbox, you know what he saw told me, he said well, I think that's just attributable to young staff. I said well regardless it's a federal crime,” remarked Theresa.

Mercedes Benz USA also said they have begun initial steps in looking into Meloni's problem, after Jamie's call to them they are now adding Theresa's incident.

The ladies say that more people have repair issues with the dealership and CBS46 will certainly be looking into those.