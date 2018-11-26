Marietta, GA (CBS46) A home in Marietta is still standing, even after an explosion at the home.
The incident took place around 3 p.m. Sunday at the home on the 800 block of Powers Ferry Road.
Police say two men were doing repair work to the home's crawl space when an equipment malfunction sparked the blast.
Both men survived but were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters tell CBS46 News that the damage is bad enough to keep anyone from living in the home.
Damage estimates weren't immediately available.
