DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is working to get results for senior residents facing a housing crisis in Decatur.
On Wednesday, Clarimont Oaks, a 14-story high rise, left hundreds of residents stranded after three elevators in the building stopped functioning.
“It’s just a bad situation for everybody and especially because so many people are disabled,” Clairmont Oaks Visitor Joyce Basso said.
After CBS46's investigation, the management team responded immediately and had a service technician repair one of the elevators. They also told CBS46 that they hope to have all three elevators working in a couple of days.
“I’m so glad that you’re here because someone needs to alert everyone to what is going on. It’s just really awful that this is happening to all the people that live here,” Basso said.
A statement from Clairmont Oaks Executive Director Andy Landrum:
“There is currently on site another set of technicians who are repairing a second elevator and we anticipate that being resolved fairly shortly so we would be back to two operating elevators."
CBS46 also asked the executive director if each of the elevators have been inspected.
“Yes, they’ve all been inspected. Again, we have a contract with an international company that services these and all of those are done and everything is as it is supposed to be,” Landrum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.