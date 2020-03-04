Replacing Hate with Love: Usher talks new film "Burden"

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Love is a powerful force, and in the new film "Burden" it's power to transform people is on display.
The film is a true story of a kind preacher who lead a Ku Klux Klan man to redemption. I attended the Atlanta red carpet premiere and spoke with the movie's stars about the story's impact.
Forest Whitaker, Usher, and Garrett Hedlund walked onto the red carpet to an eruption of applause. Acting legend Whitaker stars as the real life Reverend Kennedy, a Baptist minister who helps guide former KKK member Mike Burden out of the klan.
"I think that's what's important about that film, that it's a true story so we can see that it is possible to fight through oppression and with the right attitude," said Whitaker.
The true story happened in 1996 in South Carolina. Atlanta's own R&B crooner Usher plays the role of Burdern's childhood friend, Clarence.
"My character really represents his childhood, Mike Burden and Clarence had a relationship as kids. In that story, that idea, that hatred is something that is taught none of us are born with hatred in our hearts," said Usher. "It's something that is learned, so that means love can be learned," he added.
